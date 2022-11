Not Available

Return of the Rub-A-Dub Style charts the dual history of reggae soundsystem culture in Jamaica and its renewal at L.A.’s weekly Dub Club, held in Echo Park, where hardcore Jamaican micsmiths known as “deejays” come from around the world to “chat on the mic” with their lyrics of consciousness. Featured artists include Brigadier Jerry, Ranking Joe, Sister Nancy and U-Roy.