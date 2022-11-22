Return of the Scorpion

Not Available

Kanemoto served five years in prison for attacking Masao of the pro-North Korean organization, the killer of the president of the company who brought him up. Released from prison, Kanemoto gets injured fighting Masao again. Harumi, who lives with her brother Genichi, takes care of Kanemoto. When Genichi visits Korea and reveals the pro-North Korean organization's lies, he becomes their target. This also places the life of Harumi and their family at risk and only Kanemoto can save them.