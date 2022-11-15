Not Available

6 years after a group of friends went missing on a trip to a cabin in the woods, Kara, the younger sister of Aeron, is still determined to find out what happened to her older sister. After hearing the news of the investigating detective's retirement, Kara becomes more determined than even to take things into her own hands. With the help of another missing cabin members sibling, they set off a chain of events that gives them exactly what they asked for; the return of the Slasher Nurse. Be careful what you ask for.