1975

Return of the Street Fighter

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1975

Studio

Toei Company

Second in a series starting with The Street Fighter starring Sonny Chiba. In this sequel, Martial artist Takuma Tsurugi returns to take on a Yakuza family that may be embezzling money from charities to finance their own operations. Both the police and the Yakuza find themselves battling Tsurugi, but Tsurugi's fight ultimately is with the mob, and he concentrates on them.

Cast

Yôko IchijiPin Boke
Masashi IshibashiTateki Shikenbaru
Hiroshi TanakaIsamu Otaguro
Claude GagnonDon Costello
Kazuyuki Saito
Keisuke HandaTakutoshi

View Full Cast >

Images