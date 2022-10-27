Return of the Tiger

Not Available

The thriving narcotics smuggling operations in Bangkok are headed by rival American and Chinese interests. The former is led by huge bearded nightclub owner, menacingly played by Paul Smith. His bitter rival Tse-Chan goes to elaborate lengths to have him "eliminated." The honors, however, fall to the fantastic Bruce Li - as an undercover agent playing a highly dangerous game - and his attractive girl assistant. With their supreme intervention, both factions are eliminated forever.