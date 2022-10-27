Not Available

Return of the Tiger

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The thriving narcotics smuggling operations in Bangkok are headed by rival American and Chinese interests. The former is led by huge bearded nightclub owner, menacingly played by Paul Smith. His bitter rival Tse-Chan goes to elaborate lengths to have him "eliminated." The honors, however, fall to the fantastic Bruce Li - as an undercover agent playing a highly dangerous game - and his attractive girl assistant. With their supreme intervention, both factions are eliminated forever.

Cast

Ho Tsung-TaoChang Hung
Paul L. SmithPaul the Westerner
Chang YiPeter Chen
Angela MaoChang Hung's Partner

View Full Cast >

Images