Return of the Wildcats is the second snowboard video from the infamous Canadian/American crew and as you would imagine the vid contains plenty of sick footage...Although a lot of the video is made up of footage of the likes of Trevor Andrew pissed and falling around the place, there's also a lot of good snowboarding...All the team riders have good individual sections...Kale Stephens has the first section with plenty of snowmobile action as well as some sick snowboarding including a massive cab 900. Chris Brown's section is one of the best with the tune "I'm an Arsehole" by Dennis Leary going down very well. Also features Max Jenke, Devun Walsh, Chris Dufficy, Dionne Delesalle, Joni Malmi, Paavo Tikannen, and plenty of others.