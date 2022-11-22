Return of the Wolf

Not Available

Beginning with the wolves’ capture and subsequent release into Yellowstone, the story unfolding with several major events in the history of the Druid Peak Pack. The death of big Wolf 38, the original alpha male of the pack, is depicted with heart-breaking clarity. The loss of the alpha male is resolved when a Rose Creek male, Wolf 21, encounters the Druid pack in a never-before-filmed sequence of tenuous first-time introductions and eventual acceptance. Wolf 21 is the current alpha male of the pack to this day and his pack take-over stands out as one of the finest moments of wild wolf behaviour captured on film.