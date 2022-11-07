Return to Devil's End

Not Available

Set in the lovely village where the Doctor Who episodes titled "The Dæmons" (#059) was shot, this documentary takes place in 1992 shortly before the death of Jon Pertwee, and is hosted by classic series regulars like Nicholas Courtney, Richard Franklin, John Levene, Director - Christopher Barry, and the current voice of the Daleks, Nicholas Briggs. The documentary features interviews with actors, the director, local residents, and crew. All of the locations used in the episode are reviewed, and include archival footage shot during the original shooting in 1971.