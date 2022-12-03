Return to El Guayas

Not Available

Award-winning filmmaker Ben Stookesberry joins up with Red Bull paddler Rafa Ortiz and long-time expedition kayaker Lane Jacobs to attempt the first descent of one of Colombia’s wildest rivers: El Rio Guayas. Ben, Lane, and Rafa reach the river with a perfect flow and perfect weather. In the middle of night two, rain pours down, leaving the team stranded in the most remote part of the canyon. With rumors of armed groups in mind, they paddle blindly into the now flooded unknown river.