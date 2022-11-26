Not Available

On May 28, 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first men to conquer Mount Everest. They risked their lives for the honor of standing where no human had ever before: at the summit of the highest mountain peak in the world. Now, more than 30 years later, Hillary and his climbing companion return to Everest to celebrate their historic ascent. Complete with breathtaking footage from the 1953 expedition, RETURN TO EVEREST is a tribute to the brave men who tamed this famous mountain, as well as the Sherpa people of Nepal who helped these pioneers achieve their goal.