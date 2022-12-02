Return to Hockeytown: Detroit Red Wings 1997-98 NHL Championship Season

Not Available

The road to the Stanley Cup was long and grueling -- but in 1998, it returned again to HOCKEYTOWN! Relive the Detroit Red WIngs' march through the 1997-98 NHL season and their emotional quest for a second straight Stanley Cup: the leadership of head coach Scotty Bowman... Captain Steve Yzerman's heroics... the firepower of Sergei Fedorov... Chris Osgood's determination... the dedication of Slava Fetisov, Igor Lavionov, and Slava Kozlov. Shanahan, McCarty, Lapointe, Lidstrom -- more than a team, the Red Wings were a hockey family, united in a commitment to excellence and to their injured teammates, Vladimir Konstantinov and Sergei Mnatsakanov. Their inspired Stanley Cup run and unforgettable on-ice victory celebration transcended all sports -- this was a triumph of the heart.