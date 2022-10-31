Return to Lake Eyre - The Deluge

Not Available

It's remarkable enough when the great outback rivers occasionally flow to Lake Eyre to bring life to the arid centre of Australia - extraordinary when it happens two years in a row. The rivers run bigger, the wildlife spreads wider and wildflowers bloom across a horizon filled with migrating birds. This ABC News documentary captures history in the making, as the biggest flows in 35 years course towards Lake Eyre, sparking another tourist boom in the dead heart. But the deluge was not confined to central Australia. It extended over much of the eastern half of the continent, ending a record drought. Delight is accompanied by drama, as flood waters sweep through communities in outback Queensland and finally set long suffering waterways flowing all the way to the mouth of the Murray River in South Australia. Return to Lake Eyre shows nature at work on a grand scale, peppered with very human stories of survival and renewal.