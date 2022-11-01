Not Available

In 1962, the small riverside town of Limbang in North Borneo (present-day in the Malaysian state of Sarawak) was thrown violently onto the world's front page when rebels seized the town, and took all the local Europeans hostage. L Company 42 Commando Royal Marines, commanded by Captain Jeremy Moore, was hastily sent to Limbang. They were given one mission: "Rescue the hostages". Presented by Major General Julian Thompson, "Return to Limbang" recreates this forgotten story of heroism under fire through re-enactments, and never before seen archive footage. With breathtaking scenery of North Borneo as the backdrop, ex-Royal Marines return to face and confront their former enemies.