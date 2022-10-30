Not Available

Return to Macon County

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

American International Pictures

In 1958, two teenagers take their pride and joy, a hopped-up Chevy, and start a cross-country journey to enter it in the National Championship drag races in California. Along the way they hook up with a pretty but dingy waitress who quits her job and hops in their car--and turns out to be more trouble than they thought--drag-race a gang of town punks who lose to to them and then accuse them of cheating, and come up against a local cop who is obsessed with putting these two "juvenile delinquents" in jail.

Cast

Don JohnsonHarley McKay
Robin MattsonJunell
Robert ViharoSergeant Bob Wittaker
Gabrielle ScollayPete
Matt GreenePete
Devon EricsonBetty

View Full Cast >

Images