Followed by his good friends Chup Choo, Pris Poo and Frank, brave Frup Foo sets out to find a legendary windmill, which has the incredible power to make snow. Along the way, the group encounters surprising individuals and challenges. During the course of this enchanting animated adventure, Frup Foo discovers that the Shroomlock 5000, his grandfather's invention, may be more trouble than it's worth.