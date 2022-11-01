Return to Sin City: A Tribute to Gram Parsons

Not Available

With a vision that took him far beyond the genre of country rock, singer-songwriter Gram Parsons left his mark in gut-wrenching sentiments of country music, burning melodies typical of soul music, sweet, uplifting harmonies of gospel choirs and the hand-clapping boogie of rock and roll. Gram's daughter Polly organized this amazing gathering of his close friends and biggest fans for a Sin City tribute honoring this prince of longhair country boys. A sampling of the live performances include Six Days on the Road Sin City All Stars; Big Mouth Blues Jim Lauderdale; Devil in Disguise Jay Farrar; Sleepless Nights Lucinda Williams; Love Hurts Keith Richards & Norah Jones; Sin City Dwight Yoakam, and more, including commentaries by Polly Parsons and Shilah Morrow.