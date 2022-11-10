Return to the 36th Chamber

The workers of a dye factory have their pay cut by 20% when the factory owner brings in some Manchu thugs to try and increase production. Desperate to reclaim their full wages, the workers hire an actor to impersonate a priest and kung-fu expert from the temple of Shaolin. The factory owner proves the actor a fraud, and punishes all those involved. The young actor feels he has let the workers down, and promises to atone. He sets out for Shaolin, determined to be accepted as a kung-fu pupil at the elite temple.
|Kara Hui
|Hsiao Hung
|Hsiao Ho
|Ah Chao
|Dang Wai-Ho
|Wong Ching-Ho
|Uncle Li
|Wa Lun
|Chou Shih Sheng
|King Lee King-Chu
|Monk San Te
