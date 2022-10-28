Not Available

Return to the Hiding Place

  • Drama
  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Spencer Productions

When a young resistance fighter witnesses atrocities towards the Jews, he's drawn into a web of espionage and clandestine activities. When he meets a young physics students and resistance journalist - Hans Poley - they embark on a hunt through underground tunnels, Gestapo hijacks and daring rescues.

Cast

John Rhys-DaviesEusi
Craig Robert YoungPiet Hartog
David Thomas JenkinsHans Poley
Suzy BrackNollie ten Boom van Woerden
Joanie StewartBetsie ten Boom
Steve ChristopherLaurent Mathijs

