Returning Mickey Stern

DVD description: You'll love the "warm, winning comic chemistry" (New York Magazine) between comedy legends Joseph Bologna (Big Daddy) and Tom Bosley (TV's Happy Days) in this timeless tale of second chances. Joined by an irresistible young ensemble cast, Bologna and Bosley set out on a quest that's "filled with little pleasures" (New York Sun). Fifty years ago, top pro baseball prospect Mickey Stern met the girl of his dreams on the magical Fire Island. Now Mickey returns with his bestfriend Harry and discovers the island magic hasn't disappeared. Mickey finds his past in a younger man's future and has just one week to make up for old mistakes. Naturally, a few curveballs are thrown their way.