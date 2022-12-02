Not Available

Bill & Gloria call their friends together for a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, heartwarming video - Reunion, A Gospel Homecoming Celebration. Gather in your living room or den and be a part of this celebration of renewed friendships, reminiscing, and praise. Get ready to nourish your soul with songs from recording greats like Jim Hill, Mylon LeFevre, Hovie Lister, Glen Payne, Wally Varner, Jake Hess, and other long-time friends of gospel music. Reunion is a gathering of God's family of believers, one that you can be a part of. Join in the fun and experience the wonder of this Homecoming masterpiece.