Reunión familiar

Satan has a special way of bringing people together! Forty years ago Henry Adams rescued his son Tom from the hands of a satanic cult. Now, on holiday with his family, Tom finds himself mysteriously dragged back to Sutterville, the scene of his attempted murder all those years ago. Trapped in this chilling ghost town, the Andrews family must fight for their lives. Earthquakes, levitation and the darkest forces of the supernatural are thrown against them as they find themselves in a pitched battle against the power of Satan himself!