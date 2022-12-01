Reunion from Hell

Not Available

Since his father's passing, Riley Conner has not returned to his hometown. But when the news of a murdered friend comes to light, Riley is forced to return home, unknowing that his life, along with those of his friends, will soon be in grave danger. As the body count rises, Riley discovers that the killer has a very specific plan in mind while hunting down his former classmates. It's a race against time as Riley must learn the identity of the killer, before all those he cares deeply for are dead. It's going to be one hell of a reunion.