Reus is a once prosperous but now harsh suburb of Montevideo, Uruguay. Gang turf warfare threatens the neighbourhood and the livelihoods of local Jewish shop owners, who band together to try to keep the area safe. Superb performances and gritty cinematography draw us into the parallel lives of the Jewish and non-Jewish characters, including two boys—one who is preparing for his Bar Mitzvah in the local synagogue, and another who is trying to survive his violent environment. Warning: Violence and Sexual Content