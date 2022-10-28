Not Available

Redeemed Jedi Knight, Revan, has saved the galaxy from the threat of his apprentice, Darth Malak, and has brought peace to the galaxy and to his wife, Bastilla. However, long forgotten memories from his once dark past convict him to search the galaxy for the evil threat that he and Malak ventured out to find once before. On the Imperial center of Drommund Kaas, Scourge, a Sith Pureblood, has been summoned by the order of the Emperor himself and admitted into the investigation services for dark council member Darth Nyriss. His investigation leads him to discover assassination attempts, hidden plots, and the long lost home world of the Emperor, where the truth of his raw destructive power reveals to the Empire and the Republic the necessity of stopping him and saving the galaxy.