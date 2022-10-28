Reveille with Beverly

1943

Beverly Ross, the switchboard operator at a local radio station, jumps at the chance to be the emcee of a recorded program at an early morning hour before the soldiers at a nearby army camp assemble for reveille. Bevery, sensing what bands and singers are favorites of the soldiers plays recordings she knows they will like and intersperses then with chatter and camp bulletins. Beverly's younger brother is a soldier at the camp, and two of his buddies, one rich and the other one poor, vie for Beverly's attentions.