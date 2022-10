Not Available

It's there. The urge to dominate, to subjugate, maybe even to kill. It's locked off in a shadowy corner of the psyche - uncouth and closely guarded - traits that could make you a monster: or a champion. Revel In The Chaos is a new film bent on taking Brandon Semenuk's riding to the next level. Directed by Rupert Walker and showcasing a bold new visual style, the movie will push the boundaries of what is possible on two wheels.