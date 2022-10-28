Not Available

Revelation

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Romulus Films

Since A.D. 50, a mysterious sacred artifact known as the Loculus has been at the center of a bloody clandestine war. Missing for a few hundred years, the puzzling relic has suddenly reappeared in the present day, bringing with it a terrible secret that could spell doom for all of mankind. Now it's up to Magnus Martel (Terence Stamp) to subvert a murderous secret society and uncover the truth behind the ancient treasure.

Cast

Natasha WightmanMira
Terence StampMagnus Martel
Udo KierThe Grand Master
Liam CunninghamFather Ray Connolly
Ron MoodySir Isaac Newton
Derek JacobiLibrarian

Images