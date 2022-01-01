Michael ‘Jay’ Cochran has just left the Navy after 12 years and he's not quite sure what he's going to do, except that he knows he wants a holiday. He decides to visit Tiburon Mendez, a powerful but shady Mexican businessman who he once flew to Alaska for a hunting trip. Arriving at the Mendez mansion in Mexico, he is immediately surprised by the beauty and youth of Mendez’s wife, Miryea.
|Anthony Quinn
|Tiburon 'Tibey' Mendez
|Madeleine Stowe
|Miryea
|Tomás Milián
|Cesar
|Joaquin Martinez
|Mauro
|James Gammon
|Texan
|Jesse Corti
|Madero
