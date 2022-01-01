1990

Revenge

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 1990

Studio

New World Pictures

Michael ‘Jay’ Cochran has just left the Navy after 12 years and he's not quite sure what he's going to do, except that he knows he wants a holiday. He decides to visit Tiburon Mendez, a powerful but shady Mexican businessman who he once flew to Alaska for a hunting trip. Arriving at the Mendez mansion in Mexico, he is immediately surprised by the beauty and youth of Mendez’s wife, Miryea.

Cast

Anthony QuinnTiburon 'Tibey' Mendez
Madeleine StoweMiryea
Tomás MiliánCesar
Joaquin MartinezMauro
James GammonTexan
Jesse CortiMadero

