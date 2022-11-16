Revenge Beyond Death

Not Available

A few buddies celebrate in the woods. When two of them get a supply of biots, a murderous accident happens that is hushed up by those involved. When the others come back, they soon realize that something is wrong and come behind the terrible secret-yet, everyone decides to forget the whole thing. One year later, they are celebrating another party in this forest, which does not last long. The murdered man climbs out of his damp grave and sets out to kill his murderer, his friends and all who stand in his way.