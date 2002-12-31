Revenge in Olympia

2002

In the middle of a desperate search for his well-connected American father, a young Vietnamese boy named Dustin decides -- ill-advisedly -- to spend a romantic night in the woods with his gay lover. News of a brutal bias attack on the couple by a few thugs reaches the ears of Dustin's father, who immediately reacts and does everything in his power to avenge his son. Stars Chris Burns, Michael Haboush and James Townsend.