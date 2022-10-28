Revenge of a Shaolin Master

Not Available

When an innocent man is framed for a crime he did not commit by a government official desperate to assume complete power over his impoverished region, he must escape from his prison cell and expose the corrupt leader in this action-packed martial arts classic featuring fight choreography by Matrix and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon mastermind Yuen-Woo Ping. An important food shipment has been hijacked by a vicious band of thieves, and the man in charge of the transport (Lee Chan-Hu) has been framed for the crime and tortured in front of his family. Later escaping into the wilderness to meet up with his loyal followers, the wrongly accused man attempts to elude the nefarious politician's assassins long enough to expose his plan to the unsuspecting public.