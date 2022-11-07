Revenge of a Woman

Not Available

Sir Choi and his son Wan, are in an exile. Wan gets engaged with Seol there, but as Sir Choi has been granted an amnesty, he goes to Seoul, deserting his daughter-in-law despite Wan's sincere request to bring her to Seoul. Wan wins the first place of the state examination and gets married with Beo-Deul, a daughter of the prime minster. Seol who got killed by Sir Choi when she came to Seoul to meet Wan, scares Wan out of wits every night with her mother's ghost. Beo-Deul succeeds in recovering Wan's health with the help of some old monk, but in the end, Wan and his father Choi get killed, being seduced by Seol's ghost.