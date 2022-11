Not Available

When evil Dr. Agatha Von Krahpenpantz attempts to create a zombie army to take over the world, it is up to down-on-his-luck Dr. Warren Oedi, of secret agency Department Gamma, to intervene. Being mankind's last hope by default, Dr. Oedi continues his father's lifework and perfects the Bimbot-making process, giving him the ultimate weapon in his battle against the undead. Revenge of the Bimbot Zombie Killers is sure to thrill fans of Get Smart and Young Frankenstein!