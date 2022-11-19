Revenge of the Middle-Aged Woman

Not Available

A middle-aged woman has what she believes is a great life. She's been married for 25 years, she is the book editor at a newspaper where her husband is the editor and they have a great family. That all comes to a screeching halt one day when her husband announces that he is leaving her for a younger woman. Not only that, but the younger woman is her assistant. Not only that, but he's taking the newspaper in "a new direction" and won't need her anymore. It's then that she finds out who her friends and the people who love her really are, and she gets a surprise when she runs into a man from her past.