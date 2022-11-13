Not Available

In Revenge Of The Petites, Marie and her best friend Skin embark on their freshman year of college. They soon realize college life is not as easy as it seems. Subjected to the taunts, teasing and practical jokes of the tall and beautiful girls of Theta House, led by the vicious Vanessa, Marie and her friends are left with no choice but to join a sorority for other petite girls. When one cruel, practical joke by the girls of Theta House goes too far, the petites have had enough. With the help of a former member of Theta House, the petites set out to get their revenge in the hilarious and heartfelt coming of age story.