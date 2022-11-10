Revenge of the Pink Panther

Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau is dead. At least that is what the world (and Charles Dreyfus) believe when a dead body is discovered in Clouseau's car after being shot off the road. Naturally, Jacques Clouseau knows differently, and taking advantage of not being alive, sets out to discover why an attempt was made on his life.
|Andrew Sachs
|Hercule Poirot
|Herbert Lom
|Insp. Charles Dreyfus
|Burt Kwouk
|Cato Fong
|Dyan Cannon
|Simone Legree
|Robert Webber
|Philippe Douvier
|Tony Beckley
|Guy Algo
