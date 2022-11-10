1978

Revenge of the Pink Panther

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1978

Studio

United Artists

Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau is dead. At least that is what the world (and Charles Dreyfus) believe when a dead body is discovered in Clouseau's car after being shot off the road. Naturally, Jacques Clouseau knows differently, and taking advantage of not being alive, sets out to discover why an attempt was made on his life.

Cast

Andrew SachsHercule Poirot
Herbert LomInsp. Charles Dreyfus
Burt KwoukCato Fong
Dyan CannonSimone Legree
Robert WebberPhilippe Douvier
Tony BeckleyGuy Algo

Images