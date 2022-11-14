Revenge Volume 2

Not Available

Love is an emotional roller coaster, with any relationship there is always the risk of temptation which could possibly lead to infidelity. When someone betrays your trust, there is nothing more satisfying than seeking revenge. Get ready for the most stunning Icon Male performers caught up in the most seductive love affairs. Lust takes over and explodes with the sweetest revenge. Starring Billy Santoro, Zander Lane, Joseph Banks, Colby Jansen and Nic Sahara written & directed by Nica Noelle this is a release you won't want to miss!