Not Available

The film „Reverberation” comprises recordings of five music performances that took place in peripheral spaces of Silesia. The performances were held in temporary “non-places” of undetermined statuses. These areas became filled with unwanted music – unpleasant noise driven out of urban spaces. The premise behind the film project involved seeking new contexts for marginal sound; the consecutive segments-concerts made up a tale of man’s acting in a space, while the noise generated by the artists became a metaphor of man’s interference with the environment.