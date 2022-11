Not Available

The Blair Metropolitan AME Zion Church of Jackson, Miss., is the site of this rousing performance from gospel powerhouse the Rev. James Moore and the critically acclaimed Mississippi Mass Choir, both Grammy nominees. Highlights include "God Don't Need No Matches," "We Worship Christ the Lord," "God Will Take Care of You," "When the Praises of God Goes Up (The Blessings Come Down)" and a show-stopping rendition of "Endow Me (The Invitation)."