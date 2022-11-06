Reverend's Colt

Reverend Miller arrives in Tucson where he wants to build a church. But on the very day of his arrival a gang carries out a raid on the bank and the people of Tucson, who are suspicious of the new reverend because he carries a gun, immediately blame him for the robbery. The sheriff saves him from lynching by putting him in jail. Then he asks the priest to find the gang and the booty; thus Miller becomes the Reverend Colt. His exceptional skill means that he can shoot hats off people's heads and their pistols from their pockets, but he never kills.
|Guy Madison
|Reverend Miller Colt
|Richard Harrison
|Sheriff Donovan
|Ennio Girolami
|Mestizo
|María Martín
|Mary MacMurray
|Germán Cobos
|Fred Smith
|Ignazio Spalla
|Meticcio
View Full Cast >