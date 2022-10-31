Not Available

It is a love story that takes place between 1924 and 1954 on the shore of the Caribbean Seawhere we discover the universe of the great Venezuelan artist Armando Reveron, his relationship with his muse Juanita and inseparable companion, the friends who frequent the building andrecreation of the objects that make up his world, his obsession with tropical light that blinds. We will see the development of his mental illness and the universe playful, emotional and painful inthis magical space called The Castillete.