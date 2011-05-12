Reversal of the Heart

2011

A dragon queen and her chick are living peacefully on a mountaintop. While the queen is hunting, her chick is killed by a knight who takes the jewel from the chick's heart and makes it into a necklace which he gives to his princess. The princess is turned into a dragon and forced to flee from the knight, meeting a young wizard and his familiar on the way. The wizard decides that the dragon princess needs to go to the mountain at the heart of the dragon kingdom, and they begin a long journey across the continent. The knight, who has trailed the princess to the mountain, severely injures her. In the process, the dragon necklace is severed, and the princess turns human again. The knight, consumed by guilt, offers his life to the dragon queen, and is turned into a blue-eyed dragon chick to replace the one he had killed.