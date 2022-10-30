Reverse Angle

Not Available

In the remote, sun soaked Pennsylvanian countryside, Ned Larson - a retired professor and reclusive inventor is killed in an explosion at his home. Soon after, small-time investigative journalist Eve Pretson crawls from the wreckage of a burnt out car nearby. She suffers a complete loss of memory - with no recollection of who she is or anything that preceded the accident. Weak and disorientated, she stops at a gas station for help, but instead witnesses the murder of a local mechanic. How are these events connected? In a desperate search for answers, Eve pieces together the scattered fragments of her life, becoming ever more fearful of all she uncovers.