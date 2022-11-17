Rêves de ville

Not Available

1992, September. Val Fourré, Mantes-la-Jolie. A suburb near Paris. Watched by the crowd, the four towers in Val Fourré crash with a terrible noise. In a cloud of dust, journalists, statesmen (members of the government) and the people of the neighbourhood. A page is turned. People want to believe that things will be better tomorrow. It is a symbol that is blown up. Great projects are announced. A few months later, those who expressed their feeling at the time, are reflecting on the past events, as we watch and listen to their words, the present is taking shape.