Rêves de ville

1992, September. Val Fourré, Mantes-la-Jolie. A suburb near Paris. Watched by the crowd, the four towers in Val Fourré crash with a terrible noise. In a cloud of dust, journalists, statesmen (members of the government) and the people of the neighbourhood. A page is turned. People want to believe that things will be better tomorrow. It is a symbol that is blown up. Great projects are announced. A few months later, those who expressed their feeling at the time, are reflecting on the past events, as we watch and listen to their words, the present is taking shape.
View Full Cast >