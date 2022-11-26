Not Available

A rare title of the Recife Cycle, Revezes… was made by workers of print shops in harsh conditions. The story revolves around a rural environment ruled by a cruel farmer that explores the workers and acts like a tyrant. Jacinto has a son with the same nature and wants to conquer Célia’s love by force. But the daughter of cattleman Augusto loves Carlos, son of cattleman Anselmo. On account of the low salaries, the cattlemen build up a revolt, taking the events to a big confrontation.