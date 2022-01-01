Not Available

On June 29, 1992, a farmer in East Germany found two dead bodies in a cornfield. They were Romanian citizens shot by hunters while trying to cross the external EU border. Were they really mistaken for wild boars? The trial began four years later and the accused were acquitted – but the relatives of the dead knew nothing. REVISION is the filmic reworking of a case that appeared to be long closed. The film not only attempts to document what really happened, it also poses the questions: why did two men die on a sunny day in the middle of a field? Who were they? What led them here? The search for answers drove the two filmmakers to sift through investigative files. This led them to new witnesses and to uncovering problems with European asylum policy. Above all, however, it led them to the relatives and their memories of the two dead men.