Revision - Apocalypse II

Revision, a drama/horror film written and directed by Edwin Brienen, is set in a futuristic world, where terrorist attacks rule daily life, forced chip implantation is commonplace and government control is routinely exerted through manipulation of the media. Traci (Eva Dorrepaal), an ex-model, feels lost and confused. Whereas she once believed in God, she now tries desperately to fill the void caused by her lack of faith. Her husband, Charlie (Clayton Nemrow), persuades her to surrender to the ultimate act of evil. Soon, however, reality and fantasy become intertwined in an indecipherable web of hallucinations and mental chaos.