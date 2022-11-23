Revival of Evil: The Occult in America

Not Available

Is today's Revival Of Evil setting the stage for the antichrist? Join David Hunt in this fascinating journey into the world of the occult. See candid shots inside Anton LaVey's First Church of Satan, hypnotic regression to "prior lives", and psychic "revelations" from UFOs. Occultism also masquerades as the latest in science, education, parlor games & movies. Through candid interviews learn the truth about witchcraft in famous rock groups, psychic powers and seances among teenagers, demonic possession through yoga, and the true power behind Ouija boards as told by those who are still involved and others who have been triumphantly delivered through Jesus Christ.