1974

After being away from home for quite some time, Wong returns to his old stomping grounds to see some of his friends, only to find that a band of kung fu-trained thugs has a serious bone to pick with him and his companions. When the group tries to attack Wong and his buddies, they quickly learn that they're messing with the wrong man, as Wong, too, is a skilled martial artist. Whose expertise will prevail in this battle for honor?