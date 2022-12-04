Not Available

Revolt She Said is a documentary film interrogating ideas of feminism from an Australian and New Zealand perspective. Featuring former Prime Minister Helen Clark, ideas from the past are considered from a contemporary lens and from a female gaze. With unflinching accounts and coming out stories from the LGBTQIA+ community, the film explores the major themes of identity, gender politics, queer identity, power, women’s roles and the conceptual boundary of what a woman is. An independent film by Louise Lever, Revolt She Said examines one of the most salient and successful social movements in history. Interviews include Alison Mau, Dr Jackie Huggins, Lizzie Marvelly, Courtney Sina Meredith, Quinn Eades, Dr Pani Farvid, Jean Taylor and Ardy Tibby.